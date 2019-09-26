Man rescued from Blackpool flat fire after crews battle two blazes at neighbouring homes

Have your say

A man had to be rescued from a burning flat in one of two blazes that broke out at neighbouring homes in South Shore overnight.



The first fire broke out at a home in Barton Avenue, off Promenade, shortly before midnight.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the fire at a terraced home near the seafront, which is now under investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said: "Firefighters were called to a person reported fire in Barton Avenue at 11.56pm last night.

"They used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation."

Fire crews forced entry into a flat in Lytham Road at 4am this morning (September 26) to rescue a person who was trapped inside. Credit: @tompowell_91

Less than four hours later, at 3.53am, fire crews were called out to a flat fire in neighbouring Lytham Road, where they forced entry to rescue a man trapped inside.

Just a 2 minute walk around the corner from the fire in Barton Avenue, three engines from Blackpool and Bispham battled the blaze for more than an hour.

After rescuing the person, firefighters used a ventilation unit to clear smoke from the flat.

LFRS said investigations into both fires are ongoing, but they are not believed to be related at this stage.

Blackpool firefighter Tom Powell attended the flat fire in Lytham Road.

He said: "Fire crews forced entry into the flat and wearing two breathing apparatus, we rescued the occupier who was given a precautionary check at the scene by NWAS.

"We also attended a range of other incidents across the county overnight including road traffic collisions, house fires and a commercial fire.

"These incidents included rescuing people from properties and cars. It was a busy night for Fylde Coast crews."