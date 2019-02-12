Man repeatedly kicked in the head as he lay unconscious in busy Blackpool road

Have your say

A man has been kicked in the head after as he lay unconscious in the middle of a busy road in Blackpool.



The victim was one of two men in their 20s who were attacked during an "altercation" in the Lytham Road area of Blackpool at around 2.20am on Sunday, February 10.

The assault took place close to Ma Kellys at 2.20am on Sunday, February 10 in Lytham Road, Blackpool.

Police responded to reports of "disorder" near Ma Kelly's and Premier Taxis and requested emergency services after two men were found with facial injuries.

Officers believe one of the men had been knocked out by his assailant before he was repeatedly kicked in the head, as he lay on the floor unconscious.

Both men were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The area is usually busy with weekend revellers and police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

DC Stu Kane of Blackpool Police, said: “We’re working to establish exactly what happened.

“The incident took place in a busy part of town close to Ma Kelly’s and Premier Taxis.

"We know there would have been a lot of people in the area around this time.

“If you saw anything suspicious, or witnessed the altercation, please get in touch with us.”

A 39-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should email 4845@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or can call 07866 780534.

If you fail to get an answer, please call 101 quoting incident reference number 0176 of February 10.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.