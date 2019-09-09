Man plunges four metres into ditch after falling from ride-on mower

A man fell off a ride-on lawnmower and tumbled into a ditch four metres below, firefighters said.

Three crews from Blackpool, Garstang, and St Annes had been called to an address in Moss Side Lane, in Great Eccleston, at 1:20pm on Sunday.

The entrance to Moss Side Lane in Great Eccleston.

There, they rescued the man, described as in his early 50s, using ladders, ropes, and a stretcher to carry him to safety.

A senior clinician and paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service assessed the man at the scene.

A spokesman for NWAS said he was conscious and breathing, and not suffering from any major trauma.

He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital by an ambulance.