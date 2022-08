The man approached a woman before making racist comments on a train travelling from Layton at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (July 20).

He then threw coins at her as he exited the train at Kirkham railway station, British Transport Police said.

Detectives on Friday (August 5) released CCTV images of a man they believed “may have information that could help their investigation.”

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following a hate crime on a train travelling from Layton to Kirkham (Credit: British Transport Police)

If you recognise him, or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200071916.