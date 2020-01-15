Man jailed for drug offences wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

A 49-year-old man from Liverpool is wanted by police after absconding from HMP Kirkham.



Jason Harrison, 49, was released from HMP Kirkham in November on temporary licence.

He was due to visit Liverpool but failed to return.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Harrison, formerly of Claude Road, Liverpool, is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with short, greying hair.

"He has a number of facial scars and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

"The 49-year-old was jailed in January 2018 for four years at Liverpool Crown Court for drugs offences."

Jason Harrison (Pictured) is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with short, greying hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police are appealing for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1276 of November 12.