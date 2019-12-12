Man jailed for 7 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter following 'violent assault' in Blackpool

Have your say

A 48-year-old man from Blackpool was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.



William Beattie, 48, of Haig Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to seven years in prison at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, December 11) after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Gary Williams.

Police had been contacted by the Ambulance Service at around 2am on July 21 following a report that a man had been assaulted outside Razor’s barber shop on Lytham Road.

The victim, Mr Williams, 31, was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital but died on July 23.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Williams had died as a result of significant head trauma.

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident which resulted in a man losing his life and another facing the serious consequences of his actions.

William Beattie (Pictured) was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to the manslaughter. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“William Beattie launched a violent assault which left Mr Williams with fatal injuries.

“This case shows what devastating consequences attacks of this nature can have.

“My thoughts remain with Mr Williams’ family and friends at this difficult time.”

READ MORE >> Blackpool man, 47, charged after man is allegedly assaulted outside barber shop

Gary Williams (Pictured) died following an assaulted outside Razors barber shop on Lytham Road. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Beattie had earlier been arrested by police and initially charged with assault. However, following Mr Williams’ death, he was charged with murder.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted by the court with Beattie jailed for seven years.