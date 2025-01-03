Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police investigation is under way after a man in his 20s was seriously assaulted in Knott End on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called at 9.53pm on Tuesday to a report of a man lying unconscious at the junction of Lune View and Lancaster Road.

He suffered a significant head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Lancashire Police have arrested a man in his 20s from Blackpool on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. He was bailed pending further enquiries.

The force is now appealing for information and witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who either witnessed the assault itself or who has any information to come forward and contact us.

“If you can help please call 101 quoting log 1257 of December 31st or email [email protected]

“Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”