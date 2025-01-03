Man in his 20s suffers serious head injury after being assaulted in Knott End on New Year's Eve
Police were called at 9.53pm on Tuesday to a report of a man lying unconscious at the junction of Lune View and Lancaster Road.
He suffered a significant head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Lancashire Police have arrested a man in his 20s from Blackpool on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. He was bailed pending further enquiries.
The force is now appealing for information and witnesses.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who either witnessed the assault itself or who has any information to come forward and contact us.
“The man, in his 20s, had been seriously assaulted and had suffered a significant head injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains.
“Following enquiries a man in his 20s from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“If you can help please call 101 quoting log 1257 of December 31st or email [email protected]
“Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”