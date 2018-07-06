Man in court after 'escape' from Kirkham Prison

A man has appeared in court after he allegedly escaped from prison, say police.

Paul Lang, 46, appeared at Preston Magistrates court on Thursday and has been charged with escape from lawful custody after he was alleged to have walked out of HMP Kirkham on Wednesday, July 4.

Police say he was spotted in the Preston area by members of the public and arrested by police on the M6 near the Tickled Trout.

The case has been referred to Preston Crown Court and will be heard on August 7.

Lang has been remanded in custody.