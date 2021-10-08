A man in his 20s was punched in the face at Walkabout in Queen Street at around 12.30am on Tuesday (October 5).

The man suffered a fractured cheekbone and jaw in the attack and was later treated at hospital.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify in connection with the assault.

DC Heather Kelly, of Blackpool CID, said: "This was a vicious attack which has left the victim with serious facial injuries.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured to come forward immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0070 of October 5.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to identify him following a serious assault in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.