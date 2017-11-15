Man held by police investigating Poppy Appeal tin theft

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Poppy Appeal tin from a pub in Cleveleys, police said.

The breakthrough comes after officers appealed for information about the theft, which happened at The Dickens pub in Princess Road, Cleveleys at around 12.45pm on Friday, November 3.

Landlord Brian Jenkinson, 52, said at the time: "That box in particular I know contained at least £60 because I put £40 in there myself, and all the staff have been putting in 50 per cent of their tips.

“We’re looking at just short of £100.

“The veterans need every penny they get nowadays because there’s no government funding for them any more.

"The more you do the better you feel, and I’m especially disappointed for the staff who offered their own wages.

“They didn’t have to do it but they did.”