Man had knife in his coat pocket

A man was found with a small knife in the pocket of the coat he was wearing when he and his father were stopped by police in the early hours.

A man was found with a small knife in the pocket of the coat he was wearing when he and his father were stopped by police in the early hours.

Jake Gibson, u23, of Leven Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £50 by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police stopped Gibson and his father on Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on September 8 at 2.30am. Mann was wearing a coat belonging to his dad and there was a knife on a key ring in one pocket.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said father and son had gone for a walk past the previous home of Gibson’s mother who had died.

Gibson had learning difficulties and had never been employed. He had had a short term heroin problem and was now on a methadone prescription.