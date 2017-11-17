Man faces grooming charges

A man accused of grooming a 13-year-old girl has made his first appearance at court.

Adam Carling, 29, of Navena Avenue, Fleetwood, is charged with engaging in sexual communication with a girl he believed was 13.

He is also alleged to have incited a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between October 22 and November 14 this year.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, did not ask for bail for his client.

Carling was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 20 by Blackpool magistrates.