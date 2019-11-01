Man exposes himself to dog walker in Blackpool’s Stanley Park

A man has exposed himself to a dog walker in Blackpool’s Stanley Park.

The woman had been walking her dog in Stanley Park when she saw the man exposing himself.

Upon seeing him, she moved out of the way but the man then moved in her direction before walking off to the centre of the park.

It happened in the nature area, with the nearest road being East Park Drive on Wednesday, October 29 at around 4.40pm.

PC Adam Jackson of Blackpool Police, said: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause a lot of concern.

“I would like to reassure you that we are taking this very seriously and are making a number of enquiries to find the man involved.

“If you were in the park at around the time of the incident and remember seeing a man matching this description, or if you have any information at all, please get in touch.”

The man is described as being white, in his late 20s, approximately 5ft 7in tall of medium build. He had a scarf over his face, was wearing a khaki green coat and jeans.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 993 of October 29.