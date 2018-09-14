Man due in court after being charged with having gun 'with intent to cause fear of violence'

A Blackpool man has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, police said.

Luke Richards, 26, of Cromwell Road, North Shore, is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later this afternoon, a court official said.

Armed police were called to Cromwell Road yesterday morning after a man was seen brandishing a handgun in the street.

People fled in a panic and the nearby Claremont Primary Academy went into lock-down at around 9am.

Around 350 children were unaware of the drama unfolding outside as staff locked the front door and put into practice a well-versed emergency plan.