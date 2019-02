Have your say

A man who drive for five hours with his family to Blackpool while under the influence of drugs has been arrested.

The man was stopped by officers from Lancashire's roads police unit as he entered the resort.

A large amount of cash was seized from the vehicle. Photo: Lancs Roads Police

A roadside drug test gave a positive result for cocaine and cannabis and he was arrested.

Police also seized a significant amount of cash, as well as cannabis.

The car had no MOT and was not taxed.