Man dies after falling from multi-storey car park in Blackpool

A man has died after falling from a multi-storey car park in Blackpool.



Police were called to Dickson Road in the town centre at 5.55pm yesterday (December 17) after members of the public reported concerns for a man's safety.

A man died after falling from a multi-storey car park in Dickson Road, Blackpool on Monday (December 17). Pic: Google

The man is understood to have fallen from the Wilko car park into Queen Street, near Kaos nightclub.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.54pm yesterday (December 16) to reports of a concern for safety in Blackpool.

"Emergency services attended Dickson Road where a man had come off a building.

"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man’s next of kin has been notified.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner."

If you are having a difficult time and need someone to talk to this Christmas, Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call them free on 116 123.