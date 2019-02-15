Man denies being 'Ross from Friends' lookalike responsible for Blackpool theft which prompted actor's viral internet response

A man accused of being a celebrity doppelganger who committed a restaurant theft has denied he is responsible.

Abdullah Husseini, 36, of Spencer Road, Slough, Berkshire, entered not guilty pleas to theft and fraud during a hearing before Preston Crown Court, appearing by video link from Wormwood Scrubs prison.

Actor David Schwimmer's mock up video

The charges relate to a coat, mobile phone and wallet being stolen from Mr Basrai's restaurant on Talbot Road, Blackpool on Thursday, September 20.

During the investigation a CCTV image, taken from a nearby shop and showing a man carrying a crate of beer, was uploaded to social media by police in Blackpool before being shared around the world.

It went viral on the internet, attracting 133,000 comments and 88,381 shares.

Internet users around the world claimed to spot an uncanny resemblance between the suspect in the image - who prosecutors allege is Husseini - and Hollywood star David Schwimmer, who played lovable Ross Geller in hit US TV sitcom Friends.

Many Facebook users posted humorous references to some of Schwimmer's best lines from the show.

In response the actor, who played Ross Geller in the sitcom Friends, tweeted his 'alibi'

He posted it along with a mock up video which shows him sneaking off with what looks like an arm full of beer cans.

Judge Beverley Lunt set a trial date of July 4.