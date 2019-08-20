Man charged with sex assault at St Annes nursing home

Detectives investigating a sexual assault at a St Annes nursing home have now charged a man.



Police were called shortly before 5am on Sunday, August 4 after reports that an unknown man had allegedly been found in a resident's room at New Thursby Nursing Home in Clifton Drive.

Detectives investigating a sexual assault at a Lytham St Annes care home have now charged an 18-year-old man

Detectives said the elderly resident had allegedly been subjected to a sexual assault.



On Friday (August 16), Josh Haworth, 18, of Gisburn Avenue, St Annes was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual touching, burglary and criminal damage.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), he was charged last night (August 19) with attempted rape, sexual assault, trespass with intent to rape and criminal damage.

Haworth made his first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (August 20).



A 16-year-old boy arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of rape and burglary was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

He has now been released without charge in relation to this incident.

Police said the victim and their family are being cared for by professionals and continue to be supported by specialist officers.



A team of detectives are continuing to investigate and are urging anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 350 of August 4.