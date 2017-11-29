Man charged with murder of Blackpool mum Lisa Chadderton

The partner of a woman found dead in a flat in Blackpool has tonight been charged with her murder.

The body of Lisa Chadderton, 44, was found in a flat in Topping Street, above Gillespies Bar at 10.15am by emergency services on Monday morning.

Mark Tindill, 56, also of Topping Street, has been charged with murder and has been remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Blackpool Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be strangulation and stab wounds.

A 24-year-old man from Kent arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no charges. Police say they are now satisfied he had no involvement in Mrs Chadderton’s death.

