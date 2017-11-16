Man charged over Poppy Appeal tin theft

A man has been charged by police investigating the theft of a Poppy Appeal tin from a pub in Cleveleys, the force said.

Nathan Beddow, 20, of no fixed address, is still in custody this morning, and is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court at 10.30am, a spokesman said.

He was arrested after officers appealed for information about the theft, which happened at The Dickens pub in Princess Road at around 12.45pm on Friday, November 3.

The crime sparked outrage among readers, while pub landlord Brian Jenkinson, 52, said: "The veterans need every penny they get nowadays because there’s no government funding for them any more."