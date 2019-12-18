Man charged in connection with knife point robbery at Halifax bank in Fleetwood

Have your say

A man has been charged by police in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Fleetwood.

Lancashire Police said a man brandishing a knife stormed into the Halifax branch in Poulton Street at around 9.13am.

It was reported that the man threatened staff with a knife and demanded money.

Police said staff handed the man a quantity of cash, before he fled on a bicycle in the direction of Blakiston Street.

Following investigation, a man was arrested in the Torquay area on Sunday (December 15).

Gary Roberts, 39, of Bold Street, Fleetwood, has been charged with robbery and possessing an offence weapon.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday, December 17), where he was further remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 15.

Lancashire Constabulary would like to thank you for your support during their enquiries.