Man caught on Ring doorbell entering driveways and trying car door handles in Cleveleys
Residents were warned to keep their vehicles locked after a man was caught on camera trying car door handles in Cleveleys.
The man was seen entering driveways and trying car door handles in Richmond Avenue in the early hours Wednesday morning (January 19).
Police said the incident was captured via the initial informant's Ring doorbell and was reported later that day.
"Fortunately on this occasion all vehicles have been locked and no entry was gained," a spokesman for the force added.
"If possible, do not leave anything of value in your car and always make sure it is locked and secure when you leave it."
If you have footage of the incident or have been the victim of a similar crime, contact police on 101.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.
