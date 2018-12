Have your say

A Blackpool man who was arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming following a sting by an anti-paedophile group has been bailed.

The 64-year-old was arrested outside the Savoy Hotel on Queen's Promenade at around 8.20am on Monday (December 24).

Police had been called by members of an online group who said they had been in discussions with the man.

He was bailed to January 24, when he must report to police.