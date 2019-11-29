Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing man Jason Goldrick released under investigation

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick has been released under investigation.

The 47-year-old was let go by police today as they continue their search.

Detective Chief Inspector Derry Crorken, of West Police, said: “Our enquiries are very much continuing to try to find Jason and I would appeal for the public’s help in checking any sheds, garages or outside areas in case Mr Goldrick has sought shelter there.

“A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released from custody but remains under investigation and I have a team of officers and staff continuing to work hard to try and find out what has happened to Jason and where he might be.”

Mr Goldrick was last seen leaving Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 10pm on Friday, November 1.

Police have been investigating a property on Park Road and the area around the hospital in connection with his disappearance.

Mr Goldrick, 50, is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with a medium build and greying short hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved dark blue jumper without a hood, dark blue joggers and black trainers.

Anyone with information should contact Blackpool Police with any information on 101 quoting log 1156 of November 6t. For immediate sightings call 999.

Call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.