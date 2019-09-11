Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby boy 'thrown into river' in Manchester

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a young boy was recovered from a river.

Police were called to reports that a child was in the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday.

The child, whose age has not been confirmed, was rescued after emergency services attended the scene.

But this evening, police confirmed the child had died, saying their thoughts were with his family.

DS Jamie Daniels said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident that has led to a baby boy losing his life.

"I know his loss will be felt by the entire community."

A police cordon is in place in Blackburn Street surrounding a town centre bridge.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

"An investigation is under way and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1930 of 11/09/2019, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 4.28pm to a rescue of a person in water in Pilkington Way, Radcliffe.

"Fire engines from Whitefield, Farnworth and Eccles attended the incident along with a water incident unit from Eccles.

"Crews rescued one casualty who was then handed over to NWAS (North West Ambulance Service)."