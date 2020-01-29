Man arrested after drugs found during police raid in Poulton

One man has been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant at Poulton Industrial Estate.



Wyre Neighbourhood and Task force officers attended Poulton Industrial Estate and executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs act this morning (January 29).

One male has been arrested after drugs were found in the premises.

A spokersperson for Lancashire Police said: "This was a successful warrant conducted on intelligence received from members of the community.

"Continuous, regular intelligence allows us to build up the evidence we need to conduct successful operations like this.

"Thank you for your help."

Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act states that a constable may search a person suspected of being in possession of a controlled drug and detain them for the purpose of the search.

They may also search any vehicle or vessel if they suspect drugs may be found, and can ask the driver of the vehicle or vessel to stop it for that purpose.

The person must be suspected of being in possession of the drug, not just using it or being around others who are using it.

If you have any information regarding drugs in your area you can contact Lancashire Police on 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online by clicking HERE.