Man arrested after Blackpool pensioner was pushed to the floor in evening robbery

Police have arrested a man after a pensioner was pushed to the floor in a robbery.

26-year-old Jack Slaven, pictured, was arrested this morning (Sunday, May 12) on suspicion of robbery in Blackpool.

Jack Slaven

Officers wanted to speak to Slaven following an incident at around 9.30pm on Thursday (May 9), where a 77-year-old woman had her handbag snatched.

Police have revealed that she was also pushed to the floor in the incident, with took place in Talbot Road.

The arrest follows an appeal yesterday from Lancashire Police to locate Slaven, who was last seen at 9.30am in Talbot Road on the same day.

Officers were also concerned about his welfare.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and to all those in the local community for their support."

Slaven remains in custody.

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1520 of May 9 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.