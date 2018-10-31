Man arrested after ambulance assault

Have your say

A man was arrested in Knott End after two police officers were assaulted in an ambulance.

Police were called to an address on St Bernard’s Road, Knott End, at 2.41pm on Tuesday. It was reported that a man was threatening self-harm. An ambulance was also called.

Police and paramedics attended. Two police officers were assaulted in an ambulance.

Nobody was taken to hospital, the North West Ambulance service said.

A 36-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and assault on police. He remains in police custody.