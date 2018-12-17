Man appears in court accused of murdering Fleetwood dad Michael Hart

A man appeared in court this morning charged with murdering Fleetwood dad Michael Hart.

Stephen Derbyshire, 33, of Hawthorne Drive, Fleetwood, was accusing of killing Mr Hart, 31, on Sunday, December 9.

He was also charged with assaulting a woman, and was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court, where he was due to make his first appearance tomorrow.

Today's hearing, before magistrates in Blackpool, lasted for around four minutes. Derbyshire appeared in a grey track suit with both arms bandaged.

District Judge Jane Goodwin ordered the names of four child witnesses must not be revealed.

Mr Hart, a dad-of-two, died in hospital after being stabbed in Broomfield Road, Fleetwood at around 1am.

That followed a two-car crash in nearby Hatfield Avenue.