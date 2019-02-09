Man and woman released by police following 'unexplained' death of baby girl in Blackpool

Have your say

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby girl was found dead in Blackpool have been released under investigation.

The pair, a 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, were arrested yesterday (February 8)

Police officers at the back of a van in Marton Drive, South Shore

It came after police were yesterday called to reports of an unresponsive 13-month-old baby an address in Marton Drive, South Shore at 8am.

Emergency services attended but the baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "A post mortem examination has been carried out but the cause of death remains unexplained at this stage."

DCI Lee Wilson of Blackpool Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"This is not being treated as a murder investigation, however enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.”