Man and dog hurt in Blackpool street attack

A man was left bleeding and his pet injured in a reported dog attack in Blackpool town centre.

Police said the man, aged 60, was walking his two poodles in Dickson Road near Talbot Road at 7.20 am on Tuesday when they were confronted by two Staffordshire terrier type dogs.

One of the poodles ran away but the man's other dog was hurt.

Passers-by stepped in to help the man.

A police spokesman said the man appeared to have suffered minor bite wounds while protecting his pet and the dog suffered injuries to its stomach, tail, right leg and face.

Police and Blackpool Council's dog warden are investigating the incident.