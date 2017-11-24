Man admits threats to kill

A man with mental health issues has admitted threatening to kill a relative.

Keith Hopkirk admitted making a threat to kill on October 21 to a woman.

The 59-year-old, of Sandringham Court, Ansdell, was suffering bi polar disorder and depression at the time, Preston Crown Court heard.

A probation officer told the court Hopkirk’s medication was not working at the time of the offence and he was suffering tensions from financial problems. He did not recall anything about the commission of the offence.

Judge Andrew Woolman adjourned the case until November 30, when he will be sentenced.