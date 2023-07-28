News you can trust since 1873
Man accused of threatening to his crucify wife bailed after appearing at Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man accused of threatening to crucify his wife appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST

Klemend Daci, 33, faces an allegation of engaging in controlling behaviour towards his wife – the mother of his two children – between November 2022 and July 27, 2023.

The charge contains allegations that Daci made threats of violence and controlled what she could eat and who she could see.

This includes a period when she was living in a hotel in Blackpool.

A man accused of threatening to crucify his wife appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' CourtA man accused of threatening to crucify his wife appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court
Defence lawyer Mitch Serangi denied the charge and asked for the case to be dealt with by magistrates.

The bench disagreed and chairman Thomas Farquhar said matters must be dealt with at the higher court, stating: “We have read the papers and they include alleged threats to kill and threats to crucify.”

Daci was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on August 25 on the condition he does not contact his alleged victim or enter Lancashire.

He must also live at an address in London.