Man, 64, jailed for historic abuse at care home

A 64-year-old man has been given a three-and-a-half year prison sentence for sexual offences against a child which were committed more than 40 years ago.

Graham Stridgeon, now known as Tony Gordon, from Warrenhurst Road, Fleetwood, was jailed at Mold Crown Court in North Wales after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent assault and one other count of abuse, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) into historic child abuse at children’s homes in North Wales.

Stridgeon (inset) and his victim, who was several years younger than him, were residents at the Bryn Alyn children’s home in Wrexham at the time of the offences.

The abuse took place at the home between June 1973 and December 1974.

NCA investigating officer Andy Sandham said:“Stridgeon picked on boys who were younger and more vulnerable, pretending he was going to help them.

“The victim has been incredibly brave coming forward all these years later and retelling the abuse he was subjected to.

“Stridgeon probably thought he’d got away with his crimes, but he, and others who committed crimes against children all those years ago, have been brought to justice.

“I hope their victims can take some comfort in that.”

Operation Pallial, the independent NCA investigation into allegations of past abuse in the care system in North Wales, began in November 2012.

Since then, Stridgeon is the 12th person to be convicted under the wide-ranging operation.