‘Make parents pay’ for cost of arson attack on Grange Park children’s play area

A children’s play area was deliberately set on fire in an arson attack - but three days on, no arrests have been made.

Blackpool Council and residents have spoken out about the mindless vandalism inflicted on the park outside Grange Park Children’s Centre.

Arson attack at Grange Park children's centre. Picture by Nicola Shaw

Despite being given the names of potential suspects, police said nobody has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Terry Bennett, of Dinmore Avenue, said: “These youths feel safe that no action will be taken against them, they may well know how the law works and tries not to give young people a criminal record but there is no reason why their parents cannot be presented with a bill for the repair and replacement of that which has been damaged and destroyed by their children.”

A group of children were spotted on the play area outside the centre, on Dingle Avenue, at 9.15pm on Saturday. A short time later, firefighters attended reports of an arson attack.

Police said they have been given names of the children suspected to have been involved - but that no action has been taken and the arson is still under investigation.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “It is so upsetting to see a much-loved community playground destroyed like this. I know how devastated the local community are and I hope that those responsible are identified or come forward to engage in a reparatory activity to address the damage and make good their wrong doing.

“There is no excuse for damaging something that is enjoyed by all our youngest residents.”

Mr Bennett said: “The damage and destruction that has been caused by a small group of feral youths defies belief. Setting fire to a small play area at a children’s centre that is there for the benefit of pre-school and nursery school children leaves us with little hope for the future.”