A large search for a "vulnerable missing person" was been launched in Fleetwood this morning.

Both RNLI lifeboats were out searching, as were two Coastguard teams, the Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon in Wales, and police.

The search is understood to be focused on the area of Asda, Fisherman's Friend, and the River Wyre.

It was not immediately clear who the missing person is, but they were later found inland.