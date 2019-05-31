M6 traffic chaos: stolen car suspect runs across EIGHT lanes pursued by police dogs and a helicopter

Have your say

A stolen car suspect who ran across both carriageways to escape police was the cause of this afternoon's traffic chaos.

Officers from Lancashire Road Police confirmed that the carriageway between J31 and J32 had reopened following the incident.

In a Tweet, they thanked the public for their patience, and said that the closure was promtped after a patrol car "sighted a stolen vehicle".

"The occupant fled the vehicle and ran across 8 lanes of motorway traffic."

The suspect was then tracked using police dogs and a helicopter.

M6

They are now in custody.