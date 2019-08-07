M6 overnight closure: police chase BMW that had allegedly hit an officer

Have your say

The M6 was closed overnight while police chased a BMW that had hit an officer.



Police were called to Talbot Road in Blackpool at around 4pm yesterday after reports of suspicious activity in a car.

Police said the BMW reversed into a PCSO before driving away.

When a PCSO approached the grey BMW, the car allegedly reversed into him and drove off.

READ MORE >>> St Annes nursing home attack: Blackpool police arrest 16 year old on suspicion of rape

Later that day, at around 11pm, the southbound carriageway of the M6 was closed between junction 31 and junction 32, after the same BMW was spotted by police.

Officers chased the car down and arrested two men.

Highways England had initially said two crashes were to blame for the late-night closure, and advised motorists to expect delays of around 30 minutes.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that it was called to the M6 at 10:55pm, but said that while it sent an ambulance, no one was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "A 31-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and a 41-year-old man from Bolton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"Both are currently in custody".

The PCSO hit by the BMW received minor injuries.