M55 motorhome crash: police commandeer JCB to chase two suspects across fields

Police officers were forced to commandeer a JCB from a farmer to chase motorhome thieves on the M55.

An eyewitness claims that the suspects crashed the vehicle into the embankment on the eastbound carriageway of the M55 while being chased by police.

Police chased the stolen motorhome along the M55.

Police confirmed that the motorhome had been stolen overnight and was spotted on the motorway headed towards Preston.

Officers said the thieves abandoned the vehicle on the embankment and fled across the nearby fields.

A police helicopter was deployed to track the pair, and officers on the ground said they commandeered a JCB from a farmer to catch up with them.

Drivers on the westbound carriageway saw the chase unfold.

They confirmed that the two suspects had been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.