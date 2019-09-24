M55 death: Leyland man admits careless driving killed Preston Grandad

Have your say

A 45 year old Lancashire man has admitted causing the death by careless driving of another motorist.



John Fielding, who worked in the financial industry, was killed when a Peugeot 308 crashed into his Jaguar F-Pace near the westbound Kirkham junction on the M55 in November last year.

John Fielding was killed when a Peugeot 308 crashed into his Jaguar F-Pace in November 2018.

The 52-year-old's sports car then smashed into the hard shoulder barrier.

READ MORE >>> 11 weeks of roadworks to impact motorists between Preston and Penwortham

His grandchildren – two girls aged three and six – were in the back of the car. The three-year-old suffered a broken leg and the six-year-old received minor injuries.

At Blackpool Magistrates' court today, Richard Pickering, of Hampton Avenue, Leyland, admitted causing Mr Fielding's death by careless driving.

His lawyer said the 45-year-old had voluntarily surrendered his driving licence since the crash.

District Judge Jane Goodwin told Pickering that her powers of sentencing were insufficient, and warned him he faces a prison sentence when dealt with at the higher court.

In November last year, Mr Fielding's family paid tribute to him, saying: "John grew up in the Preston area but travelled around to various places before settling in the West Yorkshire area.

"Even though living in West Yorkshire, he was still a devoted and avid supporter of Preston North End.

“He is the son to Ivy, devoted husband to Julie and the dad to Sarah, Thomas and Jack.

He is also the step father to Tom and Hannah. He has two brothers Richard and Stuart.

"He was also a loving Grandad to Courtney, Bradley, Florence and Daisy.

“John has been taken away from us too soon and will be missed dearly."

Judge Goodwin granted Pickering bail until his Preston Crown Court appearance on October 23.

She banned him from the road, and ordered pre sentence reports on him by the probation service.