Lytham Road crash was 'hit and run', police say

A man was hurt by a car in a hit-and-run last night, police said.

The crash happened at the junction of Lytham Road and Station Road in South Shore at around 5.35pm, a force spokeswoman said.

A dark coloured Volkswagen, possibly a Golf, is now being hunted by officers, with anybody with information urged to call 101, quoting reference 978 of Tuesday, December 12.

The injured man, believed to be middle-aged, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment after suffering a head injury, but is understood not to have been seriously hurt.

Police closed the busy junction following the collision, though it reopened at around 6.30pm, the spokeswoman added.