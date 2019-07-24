Lytham Road attack: Blackpool police name man who died after "serious injuries"

Have your say

Police have named a man who has died after an attack on Lytham Road left him with "serious injuries".

Gary Williams, 31, from Blackpool, was initially taken to the Royal Preston Hospital after the assault, which took place at around 2am on Lytham Road on Sunday, July 21.

Police have charged a man from Blackpool.

But police said that yesterday, Tuesday, July 23, he died in hospital.

Officers said they believe Williams had been drinking in Ma Kelly's on Lytham Road, and may have been involved in an altercation with another main close to midnight.

A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

William Beattie, 47, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool was charged with the assault of Mr Williams on Monday July 22.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Preston Crown Court on August 21st.

Yesterday, in a Facebook post, a relative of Gary's wrote: "Please take a moment to reflect. RIP son, love you more than words can express".

Anyone with information about the incident can call us on 101 quoting log number 0166 of July 21stor independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.