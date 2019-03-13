Lytham raids prompt call for more police presence

Calls have been made for police patrols to be stepped up after a spate of break-ins at Fylde businesses.

The cafe at Park View 4U in Lytham was closed all day on Sunday after raiders smashed their way in and forced an empty drawer from the till sometime after 10.30pm the previous evening.

The Park View cafe in Lytham was among the latest to be targeted

Charity collection boxes were also taken, although as with the till, they had been emptied before staff last left the building.

Also at the weekend, damage was caused to the bowls pavilion at Lowther Gardens in Lytham, just a week after shutters were forced and charity collection boxes raided at the nearby Lowther cafe.

Meanwhile, windows were broken in a raid on the Water’s Edge cafe on St Annes seafront at the weekend and other St Annes businesses owners says their premises have been similarly targeted in recent weeks.

Police have yet to publicly link any of the incidents but Lytham councillor Mark Bamforth feels they stress the need for a more visible police presence.

“The break-ins are very worrying and show how important it is to have community beat officers,” said Coun Bamforth. “We no longer have our police station and the cuts have gone on.

“The police presence in the town centre at weekends seems to have helped quiet things down there after a few problems and a similar response is needed to these break-ins.”

Park View 4U park ranger Julie Norman said: “As a charity we would rather spend the money donated on running the park for everyone to use and are saddened when we need to spend it on building and CCTV repairs due to vandalism.”

Police were contacted for a comment.

Anyone with information on the Park View raid can call 101, quoting 04/53182/19.