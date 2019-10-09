Lytham barber's blades appeal yields first surrender

These are the first blades to be handed in to Lytham barber Theo Petrocelli following the launch of his knives amnesty.

They were surrendered by a young customer at Theo’s Lucky 13 salon in Clifton Walks less than two weeks after the master barber announced his backing for the national Barbers Against Blades campaign, reported in our September 26 edition.

Theo said: “After the article, a lad was in my chair having his hair cut and mentioned his dad had seen it and said ‘Is this your barber?’ and the lad said ‘Yeah I’m seeing him tomorrow’.

“That got the conversation onto knife crime and after a few minutes, the lad said he carried a knife set in his sock when he went out to ‘town’.

“After a good chat about the problems with knife crime and how he could end up in prison for just carrying a blade, he agreed to surrender the blades and we organised a time for him to drop them off.”

The aim of the campaign, started in Somerset by barber Dave White, is to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime, particularly among young people and reports this week show it is on the increase regionally as well as nationally.

While knife crimes in neighbouring Blackpool in 2018 rose to 14.3 per 10,000 people, the equivalent statistic for Fylde was just 2.7 - but Theo feels it is important to do everything he can to keep that figure as low as possible.

“My focus for the Fylde coast is to get as many barbers signed up to this initiative as possible so we can try and get blades off the streets,” he said.

“Even if only 10 blades a year are handed in, that 10 potential life-threatening incidents prevented.”

Anyone wishing to surrender a blade should contact the Lucky 13 shop and ask for a ‘fade the blade’ appointment.

“It will be treated totally confidentially, put away safely and then picked up by the local PCSO, ” said Theo, who has been a barber on the Fylde Coast for more than six years and opened Lucky 13 in May.

More details about the campaign at www.barbersagainstblades.co.uk