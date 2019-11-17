Love-sick French actor was so drunk in Blackpool he fell off his motorbike

A French actor who had been drinking fell off his motorbike in a Blackpool street.

Pierre Kroepflen told a judge he did not normally drink but that night he had been told his wife was going to leave him.

Kroepflen, 57, formally of Balmoral Road, Blackpool, now living in France, had the court proceedings relayed to him by interpreter and pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £240 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said a man on Clifton Street saw Kroepflen sitting on a motorbike and revving the machine for about five minutes, before driving seven feet and falling off.

The witness took the bike keys and alerted police who found Kroepflen was unsteady on his feet with slurred speech at around 10.30pm on October 18.

A breath test showed 59 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Kroepflen told the judge: “I came out of a restaurant after having been told my wife was going to leave me.

“I went to the motorbike with the intention of going back to my hotel. I did not take off the disc lock on the wheel. That is the reason the motorbike fell over.

“I was going to take the tram home but I did not have time to as the witness took my keys.

“I’m not an alcoholic. I normally do not drink. It was just because I had had some upsetting news.”