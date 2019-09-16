Living room goes up in smoke in Blackpool home

Have your say

A living room at a house in South Shore has been set alight, firefighters said.

Two crews from South Shore and Forest Gate put out the fire, which involved a sofa in the living room, at the house in Powell Avenue, South Shore at midday.

The scene at Powell Avenue.

While the flames were doused quickly, firefighters had to ventilate the property to clear the smoke.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters were at the scene for around one hour and 20 minutes.