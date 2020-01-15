Liverpool man 'concerned in the supply of heroin' wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham

A 32-year-old man from Liverpool is wanted by police after absconding from HMP Kirkham over two months ago.

Steven Peter Flynn, 32, who also goes by the name Stephen, absconded from HMP Kirkham on November 5th last year.

Flynn is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is possible he may have facial hair.

He also has a scar above his left eye, a tattoo of a girl’s name on his left arm and a man’s name and a date on his right arm.

He speaks with a Liverpool accent.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "He was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court, in March 2018, to 54 months in prison for being concerned in the supply of heroin.

"In addition to Liverpool he also has links to Lancashire, Cheshire and Hull."

Anyone who has seen him, or has information about where he might be, is asked to call westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police