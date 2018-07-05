Life sentence for Blackpool man who killed his flatmate in "barbaric and inexcusable" attack

A widower who killed his vulnerable friend by stamping on him in a booze fuelled rage has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years.

Geoffrey Howard, 64, murdered vulnerable George Crawley, 63 at the home they shared on Clinton Avenue in Blackpool in what judge Mr Justice Dove called a "savage, vicious and sustained attack".

Geoffrey Howard

Sitting at Session House Court the judge told Howard: "That friendship was cruelly betrayed by your violence that night.

"That brutal beating you gave to him was completely barbaric and inexcusable."

Scottish born Mr Crawley was found in the back yard in the early hours of January 15, having suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, and limbs.

He had 15 separate fractures to 11 of his ribs and a fracture to his sternum which prosecutors say are consistent with a punching, kicking or stamping assault.

Sessions House

He also had a fracture to his jaw that would have required ‘significant force’, facial injuries and a bleed on the brain.

Howard had attacked him with such ferocity a passer by had heard the fracas.

However, he told officers he had found Mr Crawley on the floor at the bottom of the stairs, bleeding from a head wound.

He claimed Mr Crawley said he wanted to have a cigarette and crawled to the back door and out into the garden where he died.

Jurors rejected his account after hearing evidence from a pathologist that his extensive rib injuries meant he could not have crawled outside himself.

Mr Justice Dove said: "You carried out a vicious and sustained attack, kicking and stamping on him and causing him horrific multiple injuries from which he had no chance of recovery.

"As he died, some two or more hours after these dreadful events, he must have been in the most excruciating pain.

"Your attack was a cruel assault on a man who you knew was very drunk and in no position to defend himself.

"In drink you hit him again and again, showing no mercy."

He said he had no doubt Howard had lost his temper with his friend but had gone "completely over the top".

He added: "As a result the possibility of reunion with estranged family was extinguished, and it's clear his loss has weighed heavily on his siblings and children."

"Whatever sentence I pass today, George Crawley paid the ultimate price for what you did."

Howard, wearing a green jumper and spectacles, was visibly upset in the dock. He was watched by his son in the public gallery who shouted to him as he was led down.

Prosecuting, Michael Hayton QC revealed he had previous old convictions for offences of violence but none that had led to a prison sentence.

Nicholas Johnson, defending, said: "He understands your Honour is constrained by statute by the sentence that has to be passed.

"Mr Howard himself was clearly heavily alcohol dependent at the time of these offences. The prosecution floated, as a suggestion, that he was provoked by the repeated behaviour in drink of Mr Crawley into using extreme violence on him.

" His age is significant mitigation - even with the minimum tern he will be almost 80 by the time he is eligible to be considered for release."

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Geoffrey Howard subjected his housemate to a sustained and vicious assault which caused the injuries that led to his tragic death. It is clear that Howard is a violent man who has issues controlling his anger, which on this occasion has had catastrophic consequences.

“My thoughts remain with Mr Crawley’s family and friends at this time and I hope that this sentence will at least offer some opportunity for them to move on.”

Sarah Gallagher,for the Crown Prosecution Service added: “Geoffrey Howard has today been given a life sentence for carrying out a brutal assault upon his long term friend and housemate, George Crawley.

“He made no attempt to save his life or to contact an ambulance. He only called the police after he had died when he gave them various explanations in order to cover up what he had done and then throughout the case he has shown no remorse for his actions.

“We worked closely with the police from the point Geoffrey Howard was arrested to build a strong case against him which we presented to the jury resulting in a unanimous guilty verdict.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Crawley.”