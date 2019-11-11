Leyland driver who caused Preston grandad's death on M55 jailed

A motorist whose careless driving cased a grandfather's death has been jailed for a year.

John Fielding, who worked in the financial industry, was killed when a Peugeot 308 crashed into his Jaguar F-Pace around a mile before junction 3 at Kirkham on the westbound M55 on November 23 last year.



The 52-year-old's sports car then smashed into the hard shoulder barrier.

John Fielding was killed when a Peugeot 308 crashed into his Jaguar F-Pace in November 2018.

His granddaughters aged three and six were in the back of the car. The three-year-old suffered a broken leg and the six-year-old received minor injuries.



Richard Pickering, 45, of Hampton Avenue, Leyland, had previously admitted causing Mr Fielding's death by careless driving, and his case was committed to Preston Crown Court.

Judge Heather Lloyd imposed a three and a half year road ban and he must take an extended retest.



In November last year, Mr Fielding's family paid tribute to him, saying: "John grew up in the Preston area but travelled around to various places before settling in the West Yorkshire area.



"Even though living in West Yorkshire, he was still a devoted and avid supporter of Preston North End.



“He is the son to Ivy, devoted husband to Julie and the dad to Sarah, Thomas and Jack.



He is also the step father to Tom and Hannah. He has two brothers Richard and Stuart.



"He was also a loving grandad to Courtney, Bradley, Florence and Daisy.



“John has been taken away from us too soon and will be missed dearly.