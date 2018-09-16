Laura Trott road bike worth hundreds of pounds stolen in overnight burglary in Blackpool

Have your say

An expensive road bike has been stolen in an overnight burglary in Blackpool.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Brunswick area of the town.

Blackpool Police said that "a Laura Trott RD2 road bike was stolen along with other items".

The bike retails at £450.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 5916 Harrison via e-mail at 5916@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number WA1822434.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.